Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Julian Champagnie headshot

Julian Champagnie News: Posts 23 points in starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Champagnie produced 23 points (8-16 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 117-98 loss to the Suns.

Champagnie led the team with 23 points, and joined the first unit with Devin Vassell (ankle) potentially done for the season. Keldon Johnson (ankle) is also banged up, which leaves the lane wide open for Champagnie to start in the team's final game against Toronto. He's closing out the season on a high note, averaging 13.6 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last eight contests.

Julian Champagnie
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now