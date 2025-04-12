Julian Champagnie News: Posts 23 points in starting role

Champagnie produced 23 points (8-16 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 117-98 loss to the Suns.

Champagnie led the team with 23 points, and joined the first unit with Devin Vassell (ankle) potentially done for the season. Keldon Johnson (ankle) is also banged up, which leaves the lane wide open for Champagnie to start in the team's final game against Toronto. He's closing out the season on a high note, averaging 13.6 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last eight contests.