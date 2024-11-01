Julian Champagnie News: Racks up three steals Thursday
Champagnie supplied six points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, three steals and two assists across 25 minutes during Thursday's 106-88 win over the Jazz.
Champagnie was fairly quiet from the field Thursday, though he was able to stuff the stat sheet and grab a season-high three steals in the win. The 23-year-old was impressive in the Spurs' first two regular-season games, but across the last three he has averaged only 4.7 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 31.6 percent across 24.3 minutes per game.
