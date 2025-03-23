Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Julian Champagnie headshot

Julian Champagnie News: Strong two-way effort off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Champagnie had 20 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals across 23 minutes during Sunday's 123-89 win over the Raptors.

Champagnie filled the box score Sunday, providing a spark on both ends of the floor off the bench. The St. John's product is shooting 46.9 percent from beyond the arc across his last six outings, during which he's averaged 10.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.5 three-pointers in 22.2 minutes as a solid source of swipes and triples for fantasy managers in category-based formats.

Julian Champagnie
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now