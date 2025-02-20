Julius Randle Injury: Remains out

Randle (groin) has been cleared for five-on-five activities but will still be out for the time being, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Randle last played on Jan. 30 before leaving early with the groin injury that has sidelined him for roughly three weeks, but his return to five-on-five action is a positive sign that he may play again soon. Expect Naz Reid to start again in Randle's place Friday against Houston.