Julius Randle News: Double-double in Sunday's loss

Randle posted 14 points (4-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 37 minutes during Sunday's 114-106 loss to Golden State.

The veteran forward hasn't been the same double-double machine in Minnesota that he was with the Knicks, as Sunday's effort was just his fourth in his first 23 games for the Timberwolves. Randle's scoring has also tailed off a bit of late, and over the last five games he's averaging just 15.8 points a contest on 42.2 percent shooting from the floor to go along with 7.8 boards, 3.8 assists, 2.2 threes and 0.8 steals.