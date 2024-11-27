Julius Randle News: Puts up another 20-point game

Randle finished with 21 points (8-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 115-104 loss to Sacramento.

Randle has now scored at least 20 points in seven consecutive games for the Timberwolves, a stretch in which he's averaging 24.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.6 three-pointers per contest. His 2.9 turnovers per game on the season as a whole are problematic for fantasy managers in nine-category leagues, but Randle is shooting 80.3 percent from the foul line in 18 games this year following Wednesday's perfect night at the charity stripe, which would be his highest mark since the 2020-21 campaign. Still, the 29-year-old star forward remains a more appealing fantasy option overall in points leagues as he continues to acclimate to life in Minnesota after spending the past five years with the Knicks.