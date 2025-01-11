Julius Randle News: Sniffs triple-double

Randle racked up 18 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and eight assists across 33 minutes during Saturday's 127-125 loss to the Grizzlies.

Anthony Edwards struggled with his shot and Donte DiVincenzo carried the Timberwolves in this loss, but Randle's contributions can't go unnoticed. He was efficient with his shot and also ended just two rebounds and two assists away from a triple-double. Randle should continue to post solid numbers on both ends of the court as long as he stays healthy.