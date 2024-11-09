Julius Randle News: Strong display in win Friday

Randle totaled 22 points (8-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block in 32 minutes during Friday's 127-102 win over the Trail Blazers.

Randle has adjusted well to the role of being the Timberwolves' second option on offense behind Anthony Edwards, and the veteran forward is getting the job done on both ends of the court so far. Through his nine starts, Randle is averaging a solid 21.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 0.7 steals across 33.2 minutes per game. He's also scored over 20 points in four of his five outings this month.