Justin Edwards News: Scores 15 in SL win

Edwards totaled 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes in Tuesday's 91-90 Summer League victory over the Grizzlies.

Edwards responded to a tough shooting night Monday (27.3 percent from the field) with an efficient 15-point outing in Tuesday's win. The young wing had a strong rookie campaign in 2024-25 after going undrafted, averaging 10.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 26.3 minutes over 44 regular-season games, including 26 starts.