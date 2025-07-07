Justin Edwards News: Shooting woes in Summer League loss

Edwards chipped in 11 points (3-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in Monday's 89-78 Summer League loss to the Thunder.

Edwards struggled with efficiency but still finished as one of three Philadelphia players to score in double figures. The 21-year-old forward also led the club in rebounds and assists during the loss. The Kentucky product appeared in 44 regular-season games (26 starts) for Philadelphia during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 10.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals across 26.3 minutes per game.