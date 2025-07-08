Justin Minaya News: Bound for free agency

The Trail Blazers declined to extend Minaya a qualifying offer prior to the June 29 deadline, making him an unrestricted free agent, John Schuhmann of NBA.com reports.

In his second season as a two-way player for Portland in 2024-25, Minaya saw action in 15 fewer games at the NBA level than the previous season, and 13 of his 19 appearances came after the beginning of March, when Portland had already shut down several key players. Over more extensive action in the G League with the Rip City Remix, Minaya was little more than a supporting player, as he averaged 11.4 points (on 44.9 percent shooting from the field), 4.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 three-pointers in 32.5 minutes per game over 20 contests. The 26-year-old wing will be eligible to sign another two-way deal in 2025-26, but he hasn't shown much up to this point in his career to demonstrate that he's a worthy developmental option.