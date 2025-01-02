Justin Minaya News: Decent output in win

Minaya delivered 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 119-115 win over San Diego.

Minaya averaged 11.1 points per game during his 11 outings in the Tip-Off Tournament, and he was consistent enough to post an 11-point showing in the first game of the regular season. Expect him to be a reliable offensive weapon for Rip City, although his availability at the G League level might vary from time to time since he's on a two-way contract with the Trail Blazers.