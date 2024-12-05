Justin Minaya News: Quiet outing in G League

Minaya tallied10 points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 30 minutes Wednesday in the G League Rip City Remix's 132-119 win over the South Bay Lakers.

Minaya made his return to the Rip City lineup after sitting out Monday's win over South Bay due to an illness. The two-way player ended up having a quiet performance, and he's now averaging 16.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.1 three-pointers in 32.4 minutes per game over nine G League appearances. He's appeared just once at the NBA level for Portland, playing six minutes in a Nov. 25 blowout loss to the Grizzlies.