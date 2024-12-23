Justin Minaya News: Struggles from deep in G League

Minaya registered 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 29 minutes Sunday during the G League Rip City Remix's 114-106 win over the Long Island Nets.

Minaya was one of four starters to score in double figures but failed to get a shot to fall from beyond the arc. This has been a theme for the 25-year-old, who is hitting at a clip of 30.3 percent from downtown over 11 appearances this season. Minaya is one of Portland's three two-way players, though he's appeared in only one game this year for the Blazers, indicating that he'll continue to see work in the G League as the season pushes on.