Kam Jones headshot

Kam Jones News: Snagged by Pacers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 26, 2025

Jones was selected by Indiana with the No. 38 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Jones capped off his collegiate career with a strong 2024-25 season at Marquette, where he averaged 19.2 points in 33.7 minutes over 34 games. He was a career 38.0 percent three-point shooter in college and excelled at creating space for himself. However, Jones is more than just a scorer, which was evident by his 5.9 assists per game during his senior year.

Kam Jones
Indiana Pacers
