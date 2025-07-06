Kasparas Jakucionis News: Another lackluster SL outing

Jakucionis recorded four points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three steals, two assists and a rebound in 21 minutes during Sunday's 103-83 loss to the Lakers.

Jakucionis has had a slow start at Summer League, logging a total of seven points through two outings. Much of his volume to this point has come from beyond the arc, where he is yet to make a shot in seven attempts. The 20th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft will look to bounce back Tuesday against the Warriors.