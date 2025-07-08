Kasparas Jakucionis News: Summer League struggles continue

Jukucionis had five points (0-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 22 minutes in Tuesday's 93-79 Summer League win over the Warriors.

Jakucionis has experienced shooting woes through three Summer League appearances, shooting just 1-for-15 from the field. During that span, he has averaged 4.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals across 21.7 minutes per game. The No. 20 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Jakucionis has shot 0-for-11 from three-point range in Summer League play. He shot 31.8 percent from beyond the arc in his lone season at Illinois and will look to continue developing his perimeter game at the NBA level.