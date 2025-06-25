Kasparas Jakucionis News: Taken by Miami

Jakucionis was selected by the Heat with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Jakucionis has a lot of international and college experience. He played for FC Barcelona, both at the youth and senior levels, between the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons before jumping stateside to play for Illinois. As a one-and-done freshman, Jakucionis played 31.9 minutes per game and averaged 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists as a combo guard capable of playing both roles in the backcourt. Jakucionis figures to see minutes off the bench as a rookie, but it's not out of the question that his role might grow as the season progresses -- as long as he adjusts well to the pace of The Association. His passing ability should play very well at the next level.