Kawhi Leonard Injury: Out for extended period

Shams Charania of ESPN said Wednesday on NBA Today that Leonard (knee) will miss multiple weeks but is expected to play this season.

Charania's previous report said Leonard would be sidelined indefinitely as he deals with lingering inflammation in his surgically repaired right knee, making the latest update unsurprising. However, we now have at least a rough estimate of a return timetable. Even when Leonard is cleared, he'll likely face minute restrictions and back-to-back limitations, but the Clippers remain confident the forward will return to an elite level at some point this season. Until Leonard is back on the court, Derrick Jones and Norman Powell should have increased responsibilities for the Clippers.