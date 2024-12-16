Fantasy Basketball
Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard Injury: Progressing toward return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Coach Tyronn Lue said Monday that Leonard (knee), who has already been ruled out for Monday's matchup versus Utah, is progressing well ahead of Thursday's game against the Mavericks and the team will re-evaluate his status Tuesday, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Leonard has yet to suit up in the 2024-25 campaign due to a right knee injury, though he appears to be nearing a return to game action. The star forward has been a limited participant in practice as of late, and the team is expected to decide Tuesday whether he will travel for the club's upcoming two-game road trip Thursday and Saturday. If Leonard remains sidelined, Amir Coffey and Nicolas Batum will likely continue to see increased playing time.

Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers
