Kawhi Leonard News: Pours in 21 points

Leonard logged 21 points (8-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 106-102 loss to the Lakers.

The Clippers look forward to the day when Leonard feels well enough to play every night, but his left foot still continues to be an issue. He's made strong appearances when he is healthy enough, but the injury makes Leonard a risky start in most formats and requires a check-in with team announcements before tip-off.