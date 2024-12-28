Fantasy Basketball
Keaton Wallace

Keaton Wallace News: Back from G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 28, 2024 at 9:13am

The Hawks recalled Wallace from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Saturday.

Wallace will be back with Atlanta after he suited up Friday for College Park in its 115-107 loss to the Osceola Magic, finishing with 20 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3PT, 1-1 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds and one block across 37 minutes. He'll be available Saturday for the Hawks' game against the Heat and could enter the rotation if one or both of Trae Young (heel) and Dyson Daniels (illness) -- both of whom are listed as questionable -- end up sitting out.

Keaton Wallace
Atlanta Hawks

