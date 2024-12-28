Keaton Wallace News: Back from G League

The Hawks recalled Wallace from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Saturday.

Wallace will be back with Atlanta after he suited up Friday for College Park in its 115-107 loss to the Osceola Magic, finishing with 20 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3PT, 1-1 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds and one block across 37 minutes. He'll be available Saturday for the Hawks' game against the Heat and could enter the rotation if one or both of Trae Young (heel) and Dyson Daniels (illness) -- both of whom are listed as questionable -- end up sitting out.