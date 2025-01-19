Keaton Wallace News: Dominant in G League win

Wallace played 37 minutes Saturday during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 112-109 win over Maine and compiled 24 points (10-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt), seven rebounds, seven assists and a steal.

Wallace had a dominant outing during Saturday's victory as he led the team in both points scored and assists while shooting an efficient 52.6 percent from the field. The two-way player has appeared in 17 games with the Hawks so far this season and will likely continue to split his time between the NBA and G League.