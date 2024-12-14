Fantasy Basketball
Keaton Wallace

Keaton Wallace News: Returns from G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 15, 2024 at 5:51am

The Hawks recalled Wallace from the G League's College Park Skyhawks ahead of Saturday's game against the Bucks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

After posting 24 points (9-18 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes Friday in the Skyhawks' 116-109 loss to the Westchester Knicks, Wallace was recalled along with Mouhamed Gueye and Dominick Barlow. Though Wallace is with the Hawks in Las Vegas for its NBA Cup matchup, the two-way player is uncertain to be active for the contest.

Keaton Wallace
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
