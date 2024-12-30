Keaton Wallace News: Returns to G League

The Hawks transferred Wallace to the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Monday.

With Kobe Bufkin (shoulder) out for the season and Dyson Daniels (illness) having been sidelined for both legs of the Hawks' back-to-back set Saturday and Sunday, Wallace was included in the rotation for both contests. He played a total of 30 minutes between wins over the Heat and Raptors, recording 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and three steals. The Hawks are off until Wednesday against the Nuggets, and with Daniels likely to be ready to play by then, Wallace will head back to the G League to continue receiving steady playing time.