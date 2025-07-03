Keion Brooks News: Heads into unrestricted free agency

The Pelicans declined to extend Brooks a qualifying offer prior to Sunday's deadline, making him an unrestricted free agent, John Schuhmann of NBA.com reports.

An undrafted rookie last season, Brooks signed a two-way deal with the Pelicans in January. He saw most of his action in the G League in the first two months after he signed with New Orleans, but after injuries began to pile up for the Pelicans late in the season, Brooks played in each of the final 12 games and averaged 11.5 points (on 48.6 percent shooting from the field), 4.6 rebounds, 1.2 three-pointers, 1.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks in 26.8 minutes per contest. New Orleans evidently didn't see enough from Brooks to dedicate a two-way spot to him heading into the start of free agency, however, and the 24-year-old will now look to land a two-way deal elsewhere before NBA training camps get underway.