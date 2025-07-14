Kel'el Ware News: Massive double-double in SL win

Ware amassed 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 33 minutes in Monday's 100-96 Summer League win over the Celtics.

Ware posted a game-high mark in rebounds and finished as the Heat's third-leading scorer. The big man also tied the team lead in three-pointers during an efficient outing. The 21-year-old has now delivered back-to-back Summer League appearances with 21 points and multiple made triples.