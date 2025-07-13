Kel'el Ware News: Strong performance in SL loss

Ware logged 21 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, three blocks and a steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 92-72 loss to the Cavaliers.

Ware was a bright spot for Miami in their loss Sunday, logging game-highs in scoring and blocks while leading his team in rebounding. Ware is the focal point for the Heat during Summer League, and Sunday was a great performance following a mediocre first game in Las Vegas, where he logged 10 points, six rebounds, one steal and a block while holding the team's lowest plus-minus at -21.