Kel'el Ware headshot

Kel'el Ware News: Will play in Summer League opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 10, 2025

Ware (rest) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Hawks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

After resting during the last game of the California Classic, Ware will make his return to the floor to get the Summer League underway in Las Vegas. The rising star finished with 12 points, three rebounds and one block in his last outing against the Warriors.

Kel'el Ware
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
