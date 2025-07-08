Kel'el Ware News: Won't play Tuesday
Ware (rest) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Summer League game against the Warriors, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Ware will rest Tuesday after playing in Sunday's loss to the Lakers. The rising star played 28 minutes, finishing with 12 points, three rebounds and one block. The next opportunity for him to suit up will be Friday, when the Heat face the Hawks in Las Vegas.
