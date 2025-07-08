Kelly Olynyk Injury: Traded to San Antonio

The Wizards traded Olynyk (heel) to the Spurs for Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley and a 2026 second-round pick, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Olynyk is on the move once again, having been traded to the Wizards from the Pelicans on June 24 as part of a deal that sent Jordan Poole (elbow) to New Orleans and CJ McCollum (foot) to Washington. The veteran center underwent left heel surgery in late April but is expected to be ready for the start of the 2025-26 campaign, which marks the final year of his contract. Olynyk appeared in 44 regular-season games last season between the Raptors and Pelicans, averaging 8.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists.