Kelly Olynyk Injury: Traded to Washington

The Pelicans traded Olynyk (heel), CJ McCollum (foot) and a future second-round pick to the Wizards on Tuesday in exchange for Jordan Poole (elbow), Saddiq Bey (knee) and the No. 40 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Olynyk recently underwent a minimally invasive surgery on his left heel and ultrasound-guided tendon debridement in late April, but he's expected to be ready in time for Opening Night. Olynyk, who is entering the final year of his contract, could be a key rotation piece for the Wizards early on, but you have to wonder if he could be flipped again down the road. The veteran big man made 44 total regular-season appearances between the Raptors and Pelicans last season, posting averages of 8.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists.