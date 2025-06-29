Kelly Oubre Injury: Exercises player option Sunday

Oubre (knee) exercised his $8.38 million player option with the 76ers on Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Oubre is set to return to Philadelphia for a third season after picking up his player option. The 29-year-old swingman has started the majority of his games with the 76ers over the past two seasons, averaging 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals across 32.4 minutes per game during that span. He missed the club's final 17 regular-season outings in 2024-25 due to a sprained right knee, though the injury is unlikely to impact his availability for next season.