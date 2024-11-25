Fantasy Basketball
Kendall Brown headshot

Kendall Brown News: Turns in strong final line

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 25, 2024 at 11:29am

Brown finished with 18 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block over 31 minutes Sunday during the G League Long Island Nets' 130-115 loss to Raptors 905.

Brown ended the game third on his team in scoring behind Dariq Whitehead (26 points) and Mark Armstrong (23 points), but Brown had arguably the more efficient shooting night. Sunday's performance marked Brown's third straight appearance putting up 18 points or more, and he's looked sharp across the board after a slow start to the 2024-25 campaign.

Kendall Brown
 Free Agent
