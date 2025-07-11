Menu
Kennedy Chandler News: Provides scoring punch off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 11, 2025 at 9:57pm

Chandler generated 22 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-11 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and a steal over 22 minutes of Friday's 95-92 loss to the Clippers in Summer League.

Chandler applied constant pressure on the rim and joined Reed Sheppard as the only Rockets players to surpass 20 points in the loss. Entering his fourth professional season, Chandler is currently a free agent. He hasn't appeared in an NBA game since 2022 -- his rookie year.

Kennedy Chandler
Houston Rockets
