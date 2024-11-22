Kennedy Chandler News: Remains productive in second unit

Chandler accumulated 17 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in 22 minutes during Friday's 128-112 G League loss to the Long Island Nets.

Although he was moved to the bench for the first time this season, Chandler helped provide a scoring pop from the second unit for the 905 in Friday's defeat to Long Island. The 22-year-old guard may have a hard time getting back into the starting backcourt as long as 2024 first-round pick Ja'Kobe Walter is assigned to the G League Raptors, but Chandler has now scored at least 16 points in five of his first six games to begin the season and should remain a consistent member of the rotation as a reserve.