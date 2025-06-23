Menu
Kenrich Williams News: Scoreless in title game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 23, 2025

Williams closed with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound across five minutes during Sunday's 103-91 victory over the Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Williams went scoreless Sunday, logging just one rebound in five minutes. His role diminished in the postseason, where he appeared in 16 of the Thunder's 23 games but averaged just 8.6 minutes per contest. During the regular season, however, the veteran forward was generally a productive contributor in his reserve role, averaging 6.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 16.4 minutes across 69 games, including seven starts.

