Keon Ellis News: Team option picked up

The Kings exercised their $2.3 million team option in Ellis' contract Sunday, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Ellis will return to Sacramento for a fourth season following a career-best year in 2024-25. The 25-year-old guard averaged 8.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 three-pointers, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals across 24.4 minutes per game in 80 regular-season appearances (28 starts) last season. He also recorded impressive shooting splits of 48.9/43.3/84.9.