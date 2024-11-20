Fantasy Basketball
Keshad Johnson

Keshad Johnson News: Another G League double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Johnson logged 22 points (7-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, three steals, three blocks and two assists across 33 minutes during the Skyforce's 121-109 win over Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Tuesday marked Johnson's second double-double for the Skyforce. Even though he shot relatively poorly in all facets, his sheer volume of shots helped him easily log double-digit points. Now 0-4 in the G League, Wisconsin's team continues to struggle to make shots, making it all the easier for Johnson to rack up double digits in rebounds as well.

Keshad Johnson
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
