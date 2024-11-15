Fantasy Basketball
Keshad Johnson News: Grabs first G League double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 16, 2024 at 6:15am

Johnson totaled 16 points (6-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes Thursday in the G League Sioux Falls Skyforce's 107-100 win over the Cleveland Charge.

Johnson turned in a poor shooting night, but he still reached double figures in the scoring and grabbed a team-high 13 boards to secure his first double-double of the G League campaign. The undrafted rookie out of Arizona is on a two-way contract with Miami but has yet to make his NBA debut and should see the overwhelming share of his playing time in the G League in 2024-25.

