Keshad Johnson News: Heat picks up option

The Heat picked up Johnson's $2 million team option for 2025-26 on Tuesday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Johnson was a marginal rotation player for the Heat in 2024-25, making 16 total regular-season appearances with averages of 2.7 points and 1.8 rebounds in 6.1 minutes per contest. Although big changes are possible in Miami, Johnson is likely to face an uphill battle for minutes in 2025-26.