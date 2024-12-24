Keshad Johnson News: Receives standard contract

The Heat will convert Johnson from a two-way contract to a standard, two-year NBA contract prior to Thursday's game against the Magic, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Fellow two-way player Dru Smith had been viewed as a frontrunner to fill the open spot on the 15-man roster at some point, but he suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon in Monday's win over the Nets. The Heat will instead award the open spot to Johnson, an undrafted rookie out of Arizona who has played 14 total minutes over three appearances at the NBA level this season. Johnson has been a standout performer in the G League for the Sioux Falls Skyforce, averaging 21.2 points (on 55.2 percent shooting from the field), 8.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.5 steals in 34.9 minutes per contest.