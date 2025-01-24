Keshad Johnson News: Records double-double in G League
Johnson posted 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 36 minutes in Friday's 124-114 G League loss to the Memphis Hustle.
Johnson provided a nice lift in the paint for Sioux Falls in Friday's outing, hauling in a team-high-tying rebound total while finishing as one of two Skyforce players with a double-double in a G League defeat. Johnson has appeared in 15 G League outings this season, averaging 19.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.
