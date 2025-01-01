Keshad Johnson News: Tallies double-double in G League

Johnson posted 13 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 38 minutes in Tuesday in the G League Sioux Falls Skyforce's 114-101 win over the Valley Suns.

Johnson has appeared in 15 G League contests this season, averaging 19.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.3 three-pointers and 0.9 blocks in 35.1 minutes per game. The Heat recently upgraded him from a two-way deal to a standard NBA contact, but he could nonetheless continue to see most of his playing time in the G League during his rookie campaign.