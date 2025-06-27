Keshon Gilbert News: Inks deal with Washington

Gilbert agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Wizards on Friday, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Gilbert played a key role on two successful Iowa State teams during his time in Ames, wrapping up his senior season with averages of 13.4 points, 4.1 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals across 29 games while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc. The former Cyclone is athletic and skilled, though he'll need to improve his shooting and become more consistent defensively to stick at the next level.