Keve Aluma News: Impresses off bench

Aluma registered 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds, three steals and one block across 20 minutes during Thursday's 111-76 Summer League loss to the Spurs.

Aluma was one of the lone bright spots in a blowout loss, as he played well on the offensive end and recorded a team high in steals. It was initially reported that he signed on with the Grizzlies for Summer League, but he's since joined the Sixers with the hope of securing an Exhibit 10 or two-way deal.