Kevin Cross News: Posts double-double in win

Cross recorded 16 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one block over 27 minutes in Saturday's 113-109 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Cross made an impact off the bench Saturday, earning his second straight double-double in G League play. He has been used only as a second-unit option during the current campaign, but his playing time has increased significantly in the last couple of games. Over those two outings, he's averaging 21.0 points and 13.5 rebounds per contest.