Kevin Durant Injury: Traded to Houston

The Rockets have acquired Durant in a trade with the Suns, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After the 2024-25 season came to a close for the Suns, Phoenix and Durant agreed to part ways and work on a trade heading into the NBA offseason. A lot of teams became potential destinations for the superstar forward, but in the end, Houston came out on top by sending Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and six draft picks to Phoenix. The Suns will now have the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft as well as five second-round picks. During the 2024-25 campaign, Durant averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per game, shooting 52.7 percent from the field and 43 percent from beyond the arc.