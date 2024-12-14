Kevin Durant News: Drops 30 in return

Durant contributed 30 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 12-12 FT), three rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Friday's 134-126 win over the Jazz.

After missing the prior three games with an ankle sprain, Durant returned to the court and didn't miss a beat. The 36-year-old forward has only appeared in 14 of the Suns' 24 games so far this season, but he's drained multiple threes in all 14, averaging 26.1 points, 6.4 boards, 3.4 assists, 2.6 threes and 1.4 blocks while shooting 53.1 percent from the floor and 44.6 percent from beyond the arc.