Kevin Knox Injury: Doesn't play Thursday

Knox didn't play in Thursday's 152-144 G League win over the Stockton Kings due to an ankle injury.

Knox has played in only one game since the G League Warriors' loss to the Salt Lake City Stars on Jan. 24 due to the lingering ankle injury. It's unclear if he aggravated the injury after playing 25 minutes during Saturday's loss to the Austin Spurs, though his next chance to play will come next Friday against the Oklahoma City Blue. The 25-year-old is averaging 21.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 32.6 minutes per contest in 28 G League outings.